Ironman Raceway Prepares For 2022 Racing Season

Morgantown, West Virginia—Ironman Raceway is pleased to announce their 2022 schedule featuring four premier AMA National Championship events including round five of the ATV Motocross National Championship, the penultimate round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and two Grand National Cross Country events. The raceway will kick off their season the first weekend of May and conclude with the Ironman GNCC on October 22 and 23.

On May 7 and 8 the Grand National Cross Country Series will kick off the year at Ironman with the Hoosier GNCC, round six of the prestigious series. Ironman has a long history in GNCC Racing and this year the series will once again offer two opportunities for the venue to create even more memories. Admission for the weekend (Friday – Sunday) is $25 Adults (12+) and $10 Kids (6-11). Come check out America’s Premier Off-Road Racing Series, with riders from all over the world, including Australia, New Zealand and Japan. Visit www.gnccracing.com for full details.

Then on the weekend of May 14 and 15 the ATV Motocross National Championship stops in Indiana for the first time since 2019. Practice will take place on Friday, May 13 for $40 per group with racing on Saturday and Sunday for $50 per class. Plus, the AMA Pro ATV riders will take to the track on Saturday afternoon. Come see Eight-Time AMA Pro Champion, Chad Wienen battle with Joel Hetrick, Nick Gennusa and more. Admission for Saturday only is just $25 for adults and $15 for kids 6-11. Please visit www.atvmotocross.com for more information on the event.