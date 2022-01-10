FLY Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for FLY Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

Anaheim 1 has come and gone and with it, we have our first review show of 2022! Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to break down all that happened at the Big A from Marvin Musquin/Malcolm Stewart, Jason Anderson and Justin Barcia, Ken Roczen’s 450SX main event win, Christian Craig’s 250SX dominance, JT and Weege causing issues in the pits, and more.

Listen to the Anaheim 1 Supercross review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.