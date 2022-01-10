Jason Weigandt and Ryan Dungey grab a cup of RD Coffee and talk about the opening round of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Anaheim, California. From the Malcolm Stewart/Marvin Musquin and Justin Barcia/Jason Anderson incidents to the track build and the general nerves of the opening round, the four-time AMA Supercross Champion weighs in. Also: Did Dunge check out his competition at the opener or did he pretend they weren't there? Check out RDcoffee.com and enjoy this chat with Dunge.

