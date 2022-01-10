Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Seth Hammaker
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Jan 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 22
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Ryan Dungey Reacts to Crazy Anaheim 1

January 10, 2022 4:00pm
by:

Jason Weigandt and Ryan Dungey grab a cup of RD Coffee and talk about the opening round of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Anaheim, California. From the Malcolm Stewart/Marvin Musquin and Justin Barcia/Jason Anderson incidents to the track build and the general nerves of the opening round, the four-time AMA Supercross Champion weighs in. Also: Did Dunge check out his competition at the opener or did he pretend they weren't there? Check out RDcoffee.com and enjoy this chat with Dunge.

Thanks to our 2022 Exhaust Podcast sponsors Yoshimura and Leatt.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Or listen to the podcast in the video player below.

