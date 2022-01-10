The first round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season has come and gone. Both classes provided several talking points from injuries to crashes, winners to losers. As such, we fired off some questions to 16-year professional racer Jason Thomas to get his take on all things A1.

We've always heard that the round one track is mellow. That wasn't the case this time! What made the track tough?

There were a couple of factors that made this year’s track more treacherous. Often times, A1’s layout has been one of the easiest of the season. It felt like a bit of a “warm-up” for what the season would bring. I believe it was also an attempt to keep riders safe at the opening round. That approach seemed to be off the menu for 2022. The A1 layout was tight and technical. There were big rhythm options and brutally tough whoops. The penalty for mistakes in the whoops could be severe as we saw with Colt Nichols, Chase Sexton, Adam Cianciarulo (practice), Aaron Plessinger (practice), and others. While the downsides of this are obvious (injuries), I am a fan of tracks that challenge the riders. Attempting to tame the tracks only leads to follow-the-leader racing and starts that dictate the results.

The other big factor here was the softer dirt. Ruts wreaked havoc on riders throughout the night, especially during the main events. While ruts are nothing new to Monster Energy Supercross, we don’t often see them en masse at Anaheim.

The combination of a technical track, tight layout, and ruttier-than-normal conditions led to a very difficult night for many riders. I am all for this, though. These are the best supercross riders on earth. Give them a challenge and let’s see who comes out on top.

Malcolm Stewart took out Jason Anderson in the heat, Marvin Musquin took out Stewart (and himself) in the main, and Justin Barcia knocked Anderson down in the main. There were several other incidents beyond that. What was going on?

That’s showbiz, baby! I always wanted to say that so now that we checked that box, we can get down to ahem, business. I think some of this was due to Anaheim hype but some of it was likely an unstoppable force making contact with a seemingly immovable object. When you have a rider like Jason Anderson looking to start trouble with a rider like Justin Barcia, they usually find it. As an overall approach, I typically frown on riders poking the Barcia Bear. It never seems to go well.

Check out this sequence from our guys at Align Media!