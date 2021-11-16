The Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team has made several announcements in a video shared on the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC YouTube page. First off, the Utah-based company has renewed as the title sponsor for the team. Team owner Forrest Butler also announced a new 50/50 partner in the Butler Brothers MX (BBMX) operation. Butler says the new partner’s name is Mark MacKenzie.

“I’m really proud to finally say and announce that I have a 50/50 partner now in BBMX, which is the race operation behind the race team,” Butler explained. “And this will be going into our 19th year. Mitch [Payton, Pro Circuit] has us beat but behind there, I think [next to Pro Circuit] we are the longest standing independent team now. With that said, I had been looking for a partner now for some years now, you’re up against a lot, you’re up against the factories. We’re kinda ying and yang to each other and it’s great. He brings stuff to the table that definitely helps me, and the team and I bring stuff to him that would be much different that’s just him coming and wanting to start a team. It’s got a unique dynamic and we need it running a race team in this sport.”

Butler also announced the team has renewed their contract with KTM North America for two more years, which will carry the relationship through 2023. He said 2022 will mark the ten-year anniversary with the orange Austrian brand. The 2022 and 2023 seasons will also be the 17th and 18th year the team has worked with Western Power Sports (WPS)/Fly Racing.

The team also has several more changes to its internal program. Long-time team manager Michael Byrne moved on to become a trainer for two-time 450SX champion Cooper Webb—who had been working with Aldon Baker since the fall of 2018 but ended his time at the Baker’s Factory this summer. Butler announced that the team will essentially have three team managers, including Dylan Rash, who will be the operations manager; Derek Rankin, who returns to the team as the crew chief and handles “everything that has to do with the bike”; and Seth Rarick, who joins the team as the athlete manager. Rash and Rankin have both spent several years with the team—Rash more on the technical side while Rankin worked as a mechanic before moving to Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing with Christian Craig for 2021. Rarick was a part of the Baker’s Factory program training the KTM and Husqvarna 250 Class, then took Wil Hahn’s spot as Team Manager of the 250 program for Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing. Rarick will join this KTM-backed team as a trainer but will take on more than just preparing the riders physically.