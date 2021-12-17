Last night at the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing team intro in California, it was announced that Justin Barcia re-signed with the team. Barcia was picked up by the new team for the 2021 AMA Supercross and Motocross season on what was believed to be a two-year deal, meaning his contract would be up at the conclusion of 2022. However, last night’s 2022 team introduction brought the news that Barcia had re-signed with the team through the 2023 season.

The Spanish motorcycle brand specialized in trials machines but was bought by the KTM Group in 2019 and brought under the KTM Group umbrella that also has Husqvarna under it as well. Several members of the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM race team moved to the newly formed Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing rig as the Red Bull KTM took on Max Vohland as their sole factory KTM rider. Wanting a presence in both the 250 and 450 Classes, GasGas brought in Barcia as its big-name rider capable of race wins, while also bringing over Pierce Brown from the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team and Michael Mosiman from the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team for the 250 Class. The brand debuted a video with a fake 2021 Anaheim 1 Supercross (since the series was starting in Houston) where Barcia took the win, introducing the brand and new team to fans. But then it actually happened: Barcia won the actual season-opening round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross at NRG Stadium in mid-January—his third consecutive win at the first round—in the GasGas brand’s debut on the AMA Supercross and Motocross circuit.

“It was definitely a lot to take in,” he said on the night. “It was an intense race. Me and Kenny [Roczen] checked out and he kept the pressure on me, and I made a few little mistakes. All in all, it was just a really intense race. The off-season training went extremely smooth. The transition to the team went really well. So, I felt really good. Then coming in, you just don’t know where you’re at. I know I can win, but there’s more to that. It was definitely a lot of emotions to take in. We put in a lot of work. It feels really good. I was really, really happy. It’s a lot to take in.”

“I’m really stoked on the result,” he continued. “Winning was great. If I would have got third tonight, that would have been great. If I were to finish top five, it would have been great tonight for me. But to win it was awesome. I was really stoked on my starts. I’ve always been a really good starter, but the past five years it’s been difficult. So tonight, to rip starts on my bike and stuff was cool. I felt really good riding. I felt like I could throw the bike around and kind of do whatever I wanted. It was cool to have Kenny pushing me the whole time. We were definitely going for it. It was a rad first race.”