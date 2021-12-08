KTM Introduces All-New 2022 KTM 450 and 250 SX-F Factory Edition Models

While both 2022 Factory Edition machines benefit from a list of specific 250 cc and 450 cc engine updates and refinements, they share in the same competitive advantage delivered by the all-new chassis, including a new swingarm, subframe and frame. With mass centralization and flex optimization as key goals, KTM engineers reimagined these crucial components to produce a new one-piece swingarm with optimized topology and flex, a new aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe offering advanced durability and rigidity, and an inspired frame design with new shock mount that greatly improves feeling and comfort. And, of course, true to the Factory Edition aesthetic, the frame comes powder coated in glossy orange and is affixed with frame guards and a skid plate as standard.

Taking the electronics to the next level, and joining traction control, two selectable maps, and launch control, is the latest technological marvel devised by KTM’s engineers, the Quickshifter function which allows clutch-less up shifting from second through fifth gear. This is activated or deactivated using the QS button on the all-new switch that cleverly combines functions for easy use on the fly.

Catching the eye is the new bodywork with an improved rider triangle for better knee contact, especially when standing, to inspire confidence for any rider level. Added contact surfaces on the bodywork make moving the bike around on track much easier and improve overall handling and agility. The flat seat profile, combined with the race-proven Selle Dalla Valle high grip seat cover, perfectly fits to KTM’s Ready to Race approach and gives riders exceptional control in any condition. The graphics of the all-new KTM SX-F Factory Edition models are closely based on the Red Bull KTM Factory race bikes that will be used throughout the 2022 season. Sponsor logos and graphic design elements are implemented using in-mold technology, guaranteeing a high-quality factory race look, even after intense riding.

As always found on a KTM Factory Edition, top-shelf racing-derived components come standard to ensure you’re ready for any level of competition right out of the crate. Made from high-grade aluminum, the CNC-machined Factory Racing triple clamps feature optimally tuned steering stem stiffness, perfect alignment of the fork tubes and precise geometry of the fork clamps to ensure highly responsive and smooth fork action. Maximum gains in handling are provided by simple offset adjustment of 20 mm or 22 mm. Black high-strength alloy rims by DID Dirt Star with laser engraved logos are coupled to orange CNC-machined hubs, using lightweight black spokes and orange anodized aluminum nipples. Factory wheels are paired with Dunlop GEOMAX MX33 Motocross tires, developed in top-level AMA Supercross and Motocross, for enhanced handling, cornering and traction.