Below is the full press release:

Team Tedder / Monster Energy / Lucas Oil / KTM Racing is excited to announce their 2022 Supercross Team of riders will be Benny Bloss and Kaeden Amerine. Retired Team Tedder rider, Dakota Tedder, will be managing the team.

Benny Bloss will be representing Team Tedder in the 450 class, riding with plate #73. Benny won the 450x Rookie of the Year in 2018 and earned the AMA Horizon Award in 2015 as the country’s most promising young rider entering the professional ranks. He has many top 10 and top 5 finishes throughout his riding career and finished 17th in the 2020 AMA Monster Energy Supercross World Championship.

Kaeden Amerine joins us for his rookie season in the 250 class and will be sporting the #123 plate. He finished up his Amateur career at Loretta Lynn's in both the 250 Pro Sport and Open Pro Sport classes. During his time as an amateur he won multiple Supercross Futures events and landed on the podium in the 250 Pro Sport at Loretta Lynns.