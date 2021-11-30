Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Lucas Oil/KTM Racing has announced its roster for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The team will field Benny Bloss in the 450SX Class and Kaeden Amerine in the 250SX Class. Dakota Tedder, who announced his retirement from professional racing in September 2021, will take on the team manager role. Tedder made his AMA Motocross debut at Freestone Raceway in 2010 raced until a lingering wrist injury caused him to call it a career. He last lined up for an AMA gate drop at the 2018 Las Vegas Supercross finale in May 2018, finishing 17th.
“I’ve rewrote this in my head 100x, not sure which version this is. Unfortunately last week I was having pain in my wrist so I got an x-ray and found out I re dislocated my wrist. After 8 surgeries in the last 3 years trying to make a comeback with having setback after setback, I’ve decided to offically decided to move on to the next chapter in my life. I still need to have another surgery, I’m not sure when it will be, considering I’m already the first person to have all these experimental surgeries. I want to thank everyone that I’ve met and got to work and race with over my life & career. I wouldn’t have traded it for anything. I’ve have the best memories with some crazy highs and terrible lows. I’m very bummed but I can move on knowing I tried literally everything and won’t have any regrets. Thank you again for everyone who has been there for me. So here’s to 30 hahaha happy birthday to me. I want to tag everyone that has helped me through my career/ life but I don’t want to leave a single person out. You know who you are and I appreciate you all much and beyond great full! Family, friends, and sponsors I love you all!”
Bloss will join the team after spending 2021 with the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda squad. The Missouri native competed in 12 450SX main events aboard a CRF450R and finished 22nd in the 450SX standings. Bloss will return to familiar equipment, having competed on a KTM 450 SX-F for five different years, mostly as a rider for the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team. The 2018 450SX Rookie of the Year will be #73 in 2022.
Amerine made his pro debut at the 2021 Thunder Valley National before competing in the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch for the final time in August. Aboard a Yamaha, Amerine finished sixth in the Open Pro Sport (4-6-13 moto finishes) and seventh in 250 Pro Sport (16-3-8 moto finishes). Following Loretta Lynn’s Amerine competed in three of the final four Pro Motocross Rounds, recording 17th, 23rd, and 30th overall at the Budds Creek, Ironman, and Fox Raceway 2 Nationals. His 17th in the second moto at Budds Creek Motocross Park was his best moto to date. Amerine will move from his #432 Yamaha from Pro Motocross to a #123 KTM 250 SX-F for 2022.
Martin Davalos raced for the team in 2020 and 2021 before announcing his retirement from professional racing in April earlier this year.
Below is the full press release:
Team Tedder is a family racing team that operates with family values and is dedicated to the joys of Supercross and Motocross racing. Patriarch Matt Tedder and his 5 sons have made up the Team Tedder roster from peewees through the Amateur National Circuit and into the professional arena of AMA Monster Energy Supercross and AMA Lucas Oil Motocross. For more information on Team Tedder and to stay up to date on the latest Team Tedder Supercross news, visit TeamTedderRacing.com.
