There’s a new bike. There’s obviously challenges figuring things out, especially in the early going. How has the motorcycle been for you? Do you feel like this has been closer to a perfect match as far man and machine? Do you feel more comfortable on it initially and now going into the first round?

I do. I feel a lot better on it this year. Like I said, it’s all brand-new. Everything from last year’s bike we couldn’t use, so it’s definitely a challenge and definitely a little overwhelming at first, but we really did well this year with getting settings out. The team worked really hard. I can’t complain. I haven’t touched a clicker since, I think, early November. I’m excited. It just seems to fit me. It lets me ride it the way I want to ride it a bit more. Can’t complain about anything so far, so I’m stoked on it.

It looks like you are at your peak performance for the 2022 season. Can you talk a little bit about how it feels to ride with the likes of Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen and to share the racetrack with those equally talented riders?

It’s awesome. Like I said, I feel like I’m in a good position. I just turned 26 and physically I’m in a really good spot and experience in racing and all that stuff. It’s a good place to be. Definitely exciting and cool to race those guys. There’s 15 other guys out there that are top level athletes as well. It has been cool, especially these last few years. I read a stat the other day that we were 84 percent of the last three years’ winners and stuff. Definitely us three have seemed to be the top three in the last few years, but there’s always guys coming in and there’s always plenty of guys that can go in. So, you can’t ever underestimate anybody in our 450 class. It’s just getting gnarlier and gnarlier and gnarlier. The bikes evolve, teams evolve. Everyone is on winning equipment now and doing the same programs and doing everything at the top level. It’s definitely a cool place to be in. When you win or you do well, you’re at the top of the sport, no doubt. I think we’re racing the best in the world, and I’m excited to be able to do it for another year.