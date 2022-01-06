Marvin, there’s been off seasons where you’ve won every race and you were a contender a year before and you came in with all the pressure of you’re one of the guys who everyone knows could win the title. What’s the difference now? It was a solid season last year, but I think you were ninth in points. Is it actually better in a way to come in not knowing exactly where the expectations are?

Marvin Musquin: Yeah, that year in 2018, that was when I did Straight Rhythm and Paris Supercross and Geneva and won it all. So, I came into the season, and everybody was expecting me to do well, which I did. I won the opener, so that was amazing. This year it’s a lot different. My program was completely different. I decided to stay here in California and have DV [David Vuillemin] with me at the practice track. I tried that in the past in 2019 to have him with me, but it didn’t really fit the program with Aldon. So, this year is a lot different. It’s good to work with him, especially out on the track. I knew it's going to be different and fun because he made me do different tracks on the actual track, different rhythm sections and working on the whoops and stuff. That’s exactly what I wanted, and it worked out great. So, I’m excited about it. Definitely the expectations are I have no idea. Obviously, I want to do good but there’s so many good guys. I like it like this. There is actually no pressure, but I’m just glad to be here and go for another year with Red Bull KTM. We’ll see how it goes Saturday. Definitely a new program that brings motivation and more fun.

Adam, you made the announcement this week on Instagram that you’re banged up but you’re going to give it a go. What’s the approach like now to the opening round? Are we just getting into the season, going to spin laps and see how it goes? Is there enough there for you to push for a win?

Adam Cianciarulo: That’s a good question. I think my approach is always do what I can, do my best. I’ve kind of taken it day by day. I just got on a supercross track on Monday. It’s the first time I hit any jumps or anything since I had the crash. It’s going to be one of those things where I get in there and see what I can do. I think I don’t need to go too crazy. I've got to take what the shoulder can give me. I think it can be a positive mindset for me, too. Coming in and just getting my feet wet, getting in there. I feel pretty confident in my starts. I think being up there with the guys will kind of progress me along and just do what I can.

How hard is it for you to get through this point being that notoriously in your career, like a lot of guys, the injuries have stacked up? How do you get past that moving into the season and make a positive?

I think I have a pretty simple philosophy when it comes to that. I do my best. I do my best all the time, no matter what. That’s what keeps me motivated and keeps me going, doing my best. It’s not necessarily like I need to be crushing it all the time. It’s really important for myself personally to dedicate myself to something and be the best I can be. It’s just one foot in front of the other. Control what you can control. It happened. I had a crash. I was feeling great the whole off-season. It just happened. I can sit and stress about it and be discouraged and hate my life, but ultimately, I’m living the dream. I’m stoked it’s not worse. I’m stoked to be able to get out there and race. I rely on the amount of laps I got in on the off-season. I feel like we did a really good job with the bike and with my program.