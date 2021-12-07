Fly Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all-new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye-popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for Fly Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I call up former Pro Circuit Kawasaki, FMF Honda, Red Bull KTM, Yamaha of Troy rider Brock Sellards to talk about his career in the sport, winning supercross races, restoring VWs, his job now with WPS, career regrets, parties at his house, our time together on two different teams, and more.

Listen to the Sellards podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.