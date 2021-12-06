Two thousand twenty-one AMA 250SX East Region Supercross Champion Colt Nichols speaking to just how he collected the biggest accolade of his racing career last May in Salt Lake City, Utah: “It definitely wasn’t the path that I thought I was going to do, but it was the path that was meant for me.” Yes, after a five-year walkabout which saw the Muskogee, Oklahoma native leave the amateur ranks without any sort of factory-supported ride and then spend time in various basketball and hockey arenas around the world over racing arenacross, in 2021 it all came right for the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing rider when he scored three main event victories and wound up on the podium at every 250SX East Region round. That championship was great, but Nichols still wants more, as his Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship campaign in the 250 class wasn’t what he had hoped, and he feels like he has more room to grow as a racer. As a result, he’s switched to a new trainer in David Vuillemin, and he, along with the rest of his team, is also now based in Florida instead of California.

Right now, it’s all systems go for Nichols and his YZ250F as they bash out the laps and keep the stopwatches a turning way down in hot and humid Tallahassee, Florida, in a determined and concerted effort to keep that shiny red number plate affixed to his Deep Purplish Blue – Paint Code 564 race bike.

Racer X: Okay Colt, totally appreciate you taking time out of your week to talk with us. First and foremost, where are you at right now? Are you in California or holding station somewhere back east?

Colt Nichols: Yeah, we’re back east. I’m in Florida right now. We moved here right before October and have been here ever since. We’re trying to prepare and, yeah, get ready for the new season.

How do you like riding, testing, and training down in Florida?

Honestly, I love it. Yeah, I was a little bit weary about coming here just because I just haven’t spent any time before in Tallahassee here at Ricky Carmichael’s old place. So yeah, I moved down here, and I bought a house and I’m still kind setting things up. As far as the area here and the facility and everything, it’s just incredible. I love it. It has been really cool. We had a good Thanksgiving here. I wish I could have made it home. We just relaxed and I actually had a few days off to kind of recover from the past few weeks of riding. It was good, though, man.