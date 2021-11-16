Many first-time big-time championship speeches involve some phrase similar to, “This is what I dreamed of since I was a little kid.” Because what kid doesn’t dream of ultimate success on the biggest stage? Well, in the niche sides of the motorcycle world, life is different. Ben Kelley rode and raced off-road because it was fun and because it kept him close with his family. Becoming a professional? Making a living as a racer? Winning a major title? Not even on his radar.

“I wasn’t really thinking about it,” he said of making a living as a racer. “I didn’t really know it was a thing. I watched supercross and motocross and I knew those guys do it for a living, but since I raced off-road I didn’t know it was possible. My dad knew about ISDE a little, but GNCC, I didn’t know those guys did it for a living.”

Now the 25-year-old is the new champion of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, which is a big deal because Kailub Russell had gobbled up the last eight GNCC titles. Russell stepped aside from off-road racing in 2021, opening the “who else will win?” sweepstakes. It led to a fascinating battle to the wire between Kelley, of the same FMF KTM off-road team as Russell, and AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor. Lots of pressure, lots of spotlight. Kelley grew up racing in New England and didn’t even really follow GNCC racing as a kid and is still relatively new to this level of success, so it was a lot of stress, pressure, and distraction.

Kelley had to learn how to win races-and fast. The key? Figuring out how to be strong through the third hour of racing. That’s when GNCCs are won and lost.