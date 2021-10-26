Results Archive
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
Ironman
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Articles
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda
Sun Oct 31
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Nov 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Nov 10
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Full Highlights From Muddy GNCC Finale at Ironman Raceway

October 26, 2021 4:15pm | by: &

Main Image by Mack Faint

Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing

Check out the highlights from the 13th and final round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at the Ironman GNCC from Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

2021 Ironman GNCC Results

GNCC

Ironman - Overall Race

October 23, 2021
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Thad Duvall 02:08:37.256 Williamstown, WV United States Husqvarna
2Josh Strang 02:09:05.539 Inverell Australia Kawasaki
3Lyndon Snodgrass 02:09:39.910 Australia Kawasaki
4Cody J Barnes 02:11:16.119 Sterling, IL United States Honda
5Ryder Lafferty 02:11:28.437 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
Full Results
GNCC

Ironman - XC2 Pro Race

October 23, 2021
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Lyndon Snodgrass 02:09:39.910 Australia Kawasaki
2Cody J Barnes 02:11:16.119 Sterling, IL United States Honda
3Ryder Lafferty 02:11:28.437 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
4Ruy Barbosa 02:14:52.579 Chile Honda
5Thorn Devlin 02:15:33.337 Tamaqua, PA United States Beta
Full Results
GNCC

Ironman - XC3 Pro-Am Race

October 23, 2021
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Shawn Myers Jr 02:36:55.754 Rimersburgh, PA United States Yamaha
2Michael J Pillar 02:43:55.398 Dover, OH United States GasGas
3Hunter Neuwirth 02:02:53.160 Plantation, FL United States KTM
4Eli Childers 02:17:33.890 Hickory, NC United States Yamaha
5Jake Froman 01:20:43.716 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
Full Results
GNCC

Ironman - WXC Race

October 23, 2021
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer 01:50:19.939 New Zealand Yamaha
2Korie Steede 02:02:01.641 Beloit, OH United States Kawasaki
3Becca N Sheets 02:04:11.020 Circleville, OH United States Yamaha
4Taylor Johnston 02:53:32.238 Buskirk, NY United States KTM
5Annelisa Davis 02:57:30.859 Birchrunville, PA United States Yamaha
Full Results
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
December 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now