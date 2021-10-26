Watch: Full Highlights From Muddy GNCC Finale at Ironman Raceway
October 26, 2021 4:15pm | by: Mitch Kendra & Mason Rader
Main Image by Mack Faint
Video Highlights Courtesy of GNCC Racing
Check out the highlights from the 13th and final round of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series at the Ironman GNCC from Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
2021 Ironman GNCC Results
GNCC
Ironman - Overall RaceOctober 23, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Thad Duvall
|02:08:37.256
|Williamstown, WV
|Husqvarna
|2
|Josh Strang
|02:09:05.539
|Inverell
|Kawasaki
|3
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|02:09:39.910
|Kawasaki
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|02:11:16.119
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|5
|Ryder Lafferty
|02:11:28.437
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
GNCC
Ironman - XC2 Pro RaceOctober 23, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|02:09:39.910
|Kawasaki
|2
|Cody J Barnes
|02:11:16.119
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|3
|Ryder Lafferty
|02:11:28.437
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|02:14:52.579
|Honda
|5
|Thorn Devlin
|02:15:33.337
|Tamaqua, PA
|Beta
GNCC
Ironman - XC3 Pro-Am RaceOctober 23, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Shawn Myers Jr
|02:36:55.754
|Rimersburgh, PA
|Yamaha
|2
|Michael J Pillar
|02:43:55.398
|Dover, OH
|GasGas
|3
|Hunter Neuwirth
|02:02:53.160
|Plantation, FL
|KTM
|4
|Eli Childers
|02:17:33.890
|Hickory, NC
|Yamaha
|5
|Jake Froman
|01:20:43.716
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
GNCC
Ironman - WXC RaceOctober 23, 2021
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|01:50:19.939
|Yamaha
|2
|Korie Steede
|02:02:01.641
|Beloit, OH
|Kawasaki
|3
|Becca N Sheets
|02:04:11.020
|Circleville, OH
|Yamaha
|4
|Taylor Johnston
|02:53:32.238
|Buskirk, NY
|KTM
|5
|Annelisa Davis
|02:57:30.859
|Birchrunville, PA
|Yamaha