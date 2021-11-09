Results Archive
MXGP of
Pietramurata
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Rene Hofer
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MXGP of
Garda
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Exhaust Podcast: New England, New Hotbed

Exhaust Podcast New England, New Hotbed

November 9, 2021 5:00pm
by:

Jason Weigandt talks to new Grand National Cross Country Champion Ben Kelley about his humble roots in New England—where no one expected to make a living racing off-road—to the dramatic 2021 final round, where his bike drowned out. Then some of his buddies from New England, who are also factory riders now, came to his rescue.

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is presented by Yoshimura and On-X Maps.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

Or watch or listen to the podcast in the video and audio players below.

Main image by Mack Faint

