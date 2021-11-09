Jason Weigandt talks to new Grand National Cross Country Champion Ben Kelley about his humble roots in New England—where no one expected to make a living racing off-road—to the dramatic 2021 final round, where his bike drowned out. Then some of his buddies from New England, who are also factory riders now, came to his rescue.

