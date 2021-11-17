With this team, you found a little bit of a home, and unfortunately, they're not going to be back next year. But what was it about this team that you worked well with and gelled with and maybe understood the bike as quickly as you did to just find comfort with everything?

So, first of all, the Yamaha is a really good bike, and I always had a really good feeling on the Yamaha. I remember good memories from the past [on a Yamaha]. You know when you get on the bike and smile that it helps a lot. But yeah, it was a brand-new team and we had to work on that. The people around the team were really good and it was like a family. Always trying to do the best and very open to speak. Like when I wasn't feeling good, they were like, "Okay, we will try to find a solution to improve." So, that was great. Hostettler, they're the Swiss importer for Yamaha and the owner of the company is a very passionate guy. He is helping us a lot this year with the investment in the team and unfortunately it has to stop for next year. It's a bit sad because I had a two-year contract with them. But I will try to find a solution for next year to maybe do my own team or maybe to find a Yamaha team where we can bring the budget from Yamaha Switzerland. But otherwise, the team was really nice. There were good people. My mechanic did a great job all the time. I didn't have any problem on the bike all year long. That's great when you can jump on the bike, and you have the confidence. You don't have to think, "Did they do this on the bike or not?" You can just go full gas on it and that's great.

With the off-season coming up and you trying to put your own team together or jumping into a Yamaha team with the Swiss help, what does your off-season kind of look like? Are you going to take a little time to recover from this year and then get into everything or are trying to figure things out already to go into next year?

So, for all my contracts and stuff like that, it's my manager that's going to manage that. I hope that in the next two weeks, we can sign and then it's done, and we can focus on the future. On my side, I'm just going to do three weeks of break. I'm going to go watch the MotoGP race in Valencia. It will be really cool to see the last race of Valentino Rossi because I'm a huge fan. And also, Thomas Luthi, the Swiss guy, will do his last race also. So yeah, going there and then for sure taking off all that pressure that we had. Because like, I started the season in the middle of June and mixing the season between the Swiss Championship and MXGP, I only had two weekends off. One in August and one in September. So, to be honest, today, the last race of the season, it's already been a few weeks that I'm struggling with the mental side because I start to get tired. It will be good to take a little break.