Ben Kelley, Becca Sheets Claim Respective Titles at Ironman GNCC

October 26, 2021 10:00am | by:
Ben Kelley, Becca Sheets Claim Respective Titles at Ironman GNCC

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Indiana – As the 2021 season finale of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship concluded on Sunday, October 24, the skies would open up as rain showers persisted throughout the day. The Yamaha Racing Ironman event would break the series previous record of 2,442 entries as there were 2,711 total entries throughout the weekend of racing in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

With the XC1 Open Pro riders lined up, the stage was set for the 2021 GNCC National Championship battle. With the rain tapering off, the green flag was ready to wave for the final race of the 2021 season, and the battle between FMF/KTM Factory Racing Ben Kelley and AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor was one that everyone had their sights set on watching.

As the green flag waved, Ricky Russell (Coastal GasGas Factory Racing) earned the final $250 All Balls Racing Holeshot Award of 2021.
As the green flag waved, Ricky Russell (Coastal GasGas Factory Racing) earned the final $250 All Balls Racing Holeshot Award of 2021. Ken Hill

As Ricky Towery threw the green flag it was the #212 Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Ricky Russell grabbing the $250 All Balls Racing Holeshot Award. However, it would be the Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang coming through the finish line first on the opening lap with Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Thad Duvall behind him in second.

Duvall’s teammate, Trevor Bollinger found himself running at the front of the pack on lap one as he came through third in XC1 with their other teammate Craig Delong racing through in fourth. All eyes continued to search for the #514 and #530 to see who would emerge first, but both seemed to have some bad luck on the opening lap as they came through out of the top 20 overall.

Bollinger would make his way into the lead on the second lap with Strang and Duvall coming through behind him in second and third. Unfortunately for Bollinger and Russell, who had grabbed the holeshot, they would be unable to complete lap three as their machines were succumbing to the weather conditions.

Lap three saw Strang move back into the lead position with Duvall just five second behind him. DeLong had moved back into third in XC1 while FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley had become a man on a mission as he made his way back into the top 20 overall racers and sat fourth in XC1. AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor had found himself in his pits for a clutch swap and was trying feverishly to make up time and ground on his competition. Kelley’s teammate Josh Toth found himself running fifth by lap three, but his motorcycle would sadly be unable to finish the race.

Thad Duvall (Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing) earned his first overall win at Ironman in almost two years.
Thad Duvall (Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing) earned his first overall win at Ironman in almost two years. Mack Faint

As the leaders came through to the white flag, Strang continued to lead with Duvall now just six seconds behind him and one lap to go. Strang and Duvall would continue to battle back-and-forth throughout the last lap, with Duvall making the pass for the lead.

Duvall would make his way to the finish line to earn his first win in almost two years at the season finale in very unfavorable conditions. Strang would come through to earn second as DeLong held on to earn his first XC1 Open Pro class podium.

As Kelley came to the finish, revs filled the air as he had battled his way up to ninth overall, fourth in XC1, making him the 2021 GNCC National Champion. Kelley had earned three overall wins this season, with seven other overall podium finishes on the year as he remained a consistent and constant threat to his competitors.

Ben Kelley(FMF/KTM Factory Racing) clinched his first-ever 2021 GNCC Overall National Championship.
Ben Kelley(FMF/KTM Factory Racing) clinched his first-ever 2021 GNCC Overall National Championship. Mack Faint

For Baylor, he would finish sixth in XC1 with a 65th overall finishing position after completing three full laps in what had seemed to be one of the muddiest season finales the series has seen in quite some time.

Unfortunately for Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn and AmPro Yamaha’s Layne Michael they would start the day but be unable to complete a lap of racing as they suffered mechanical issues.

After coming through sixth on the first lap in the XC2 250 Pro class, Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass would put his head down and ride smart through the grueling conditions. Snodgrass would move into the lead on the second lap and hold that position until the checkered flag flew. Snodgrass also found himself running third overall on the day, making his way onto the overall podium at round 13.

Lyndon Snodgrass (Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green) came through third overall and first in the XC2 250 Pro class.
Lyndon Snodgrass (Babbitt's Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green) came through third overall and first in the XC2 250 Pro class. Ken Hill

Phoenix Racing’s Cody Barnes made his way onto the podium once again in Indiana as he came from an eighth place start to second in the XC2 class. Barnes would continue to make the necessary passes and ride a steady race to move into the podium position.

Rounding out the top three in XC2 was Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty. As the race continued, Lafferty found himself working his way back up from the fifth place position. Lafferty made his way back to third and would hold onto earn his second podium finish of the season.

In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am there was a new winner as Podium Works/ODI Grips/Scott Goggles’ Shawn Myers Jr emerged as the class winner after battling back from a fifth place standing on lap two. Myers would sit second as the white flag came out and would make the move into the lead once again after earning the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales’ holeshot award. Myers crossed the line six minutes ahead of his competitors.

Shawn Myers Jr. earned the FMF XC3 class win in the muddy conditions.
Shawn Myers Jr. earned the FMF XC3 class win in the muddy conditions. Ken Hill

The GasGas-backed rider, Michael Pillar would battle back from a fifth place start to earn second in the FMF XC3 class, while MX Tech Suspension/Tely Energy/Moose Racing’s Hunter Neuwirth would finish third in the class after battling back-and-forth for the top spot.

In the second amateur race of the day at 10 a.m. all eyes were on the WXC line as BABS Racing Yamaha/Fly/Maxxis/Pro Circuit’s Becca Sheets and AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer were set to battle for the 2021 WXC GNCC National Championship. As the race got underway it was Archer setting the pace in the lead position. Archer would continue to push throughout the three lap race as it was cut short due to weather conditions. Archer would lead start to finish, crossing the finish line with a considerable gap between herself and the rest of the competition.

Team Green Kawasaki/Babbitt’s Online-backed rider, Korie Steede had made her way into the second place position after battling back in third. Steede made a last lap pass to make her way to second in the WXC class.

BABS Racing Yamaha/Fly/Maxxis/Pro Circuit’s Becca Sheets would come through in second on the opening lap but would find herself battling throughout the second lap as she came through in the fourth place position. As the white flag flew Sheets would put her head down and push for that last podium position and point needed to clinch the National Championship. As the crowd waited at the finish line, Sheets would emerge in third and lay claim to the 2021 WXC National Championship.

Becca Sheets (BABS Racing Yamaha/Fly/Maxxis/Pro Circuit) earned the 2021 WXC GNCC National Championship at the season finale.
Becca Sheets (BABS Racing Yamaha/Fly/Maxxis/Pro Circuit) earned the 2021 WXC GNCC National Championship at the season finale. Mack Faint

At the conclusion of the 8 a.m. amateur 1 race it was the 250 C Schoolboy (14-17) competitor, Gabe Day taking the overall win in muddy conditions. Joshua Webb came through to earn second overall, and his fourth win in the Warrior class. Brady Robbins rounded out the top three overall finishers and earned second in the 250 C Schoolboy class. Zachary Rohr and Sam Stamper rounded out the top three Warrior class finishers on the day.

As the season comes to an end the Night of Champions, awards banquet is set for December 10 and 11 at the Morgantown Marriott in Morgantown, West Virginia. ATVs, ATV micro and eMTB classes will be held on Friday, December 10, while bike and bike micro classes will be held on Saturday, December 11. The top 10 riders in each class will be receive trophies at the banquet, while the top 5 receive contingency items from the series and sponsors. Ticketing, hotel accommodations and more information can be found HERE.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.

Thad Duvall (center), Josh Strang (right) and Craig Delong (left) rounded out the XC1 Pro top three finishers at the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC.
Thad Duvall (center), Josh Strang (right) and Craig Delong (left) rounded out the XC1 Pro top three finishers at the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC. Ken Hill

Ironman Results

Crawfordsville, Indiana
Round 13 of 13
Sunday, October 24, 2021

GNCC

Ironman - Overall Race

October 23, 2021
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Thad Duvall 02:08:37.256 Williamstown, WV United States Husqvarna
2Josh Strang 02:09:05.539 Inverell Australia Kawasaki
3Lyndon Snodgrass 02:09:39.910 Australia Kawasaki
4Cody J Barnes 02:11:16.119 Sterling, IL United States Honda
5Ryder Lafferty 02:11:28.437 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
Full Results
GNCC

Ironman - XC2 Pro Race

October 23, 2021
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Lyndon Snodgrass 02:09:39.910 Australia Kawasaki
2Cody J Barnes 02:11:16.119 Sterling, IL United States Honda
3Ryder Lafferty 02:11:28.437 Millville, NJ United States GasGas
4Ruy Barbosa 02:14:52.579 Chile Honda
5Thorn Devlin 02:15:33.337 Tamaqua, PA United States Beta
Full Results
GNCC

Ironman - XC3 Pro-Am Race

October 23, 2021
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Shawn Myers Jr 02:36:55.754 Rimersburgh, PA United States Yamaha
2Michael J Pillar 02:43:55.398 Dover, OH United States GasGas
3Hunter Neuwirth 02:02:53.160 Plantation, FL United States KTM
4Eli Childers 02:17:33.890 Hickory, NC United States Yamaha
5Jake Froman 01:20:43.716 Lynnville, IN United States Husqvarna
Full Results
GNCC

Ironman - WXC Race

October 23, 2021
Ironman Raceway
Crawfordsville, IN United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Rachael Archer 01:50:19.939 New Zealand Yamaha
2Korie Steede 02:02:01.641 Beloit, OH United States Kawasaki
3Becca N Sheets 02:04:11.020 Circleville, OH United States Yamaha
4Taylor Johnston 02:53:32.238 Buskirk, NY United States KTM
5Annelisa Davis 02:57:30.859 Birchrunville, PA United States Yamaha
Full Results

Points Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States304
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States284
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States215
4Josh Strang Inverell Australia205
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States164
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States336
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States269
3Lyndon Snodgrass Australia217
4Ruy Barbosa Chile204
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States198
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States310
2Chase A Colville West Sunbury, PA United States242
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States218
4Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States200
5Ben Parsons Orlando, FL United States193
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States285
2Rachael Archer New Zealand280
3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States209
4Tayla Jones Yass Australia175
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States168
Full Standings
