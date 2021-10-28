Kelley Crowned Champ!

The big storyline coming into the event was the championship battle between Ben Kelley and Steward Baylor. Many wondered just exactly what would play out at the Ironman GNCC finale and were expecting a battle for the ages. Unfortunately, that battle never happened as both riders experienced freak mechanical issues in the wet conditions. For Baylor, it happened really quick as he caught some water in the first section of woods and had to bump start his machine, and then ended up having to come into the pits for a clutch swap.

Baylor eventually did not finish the race, which dropped him out of the top 20 overall and left him scoring no points for the day. Kelley had struggles of his own and at one point was also sitting outside of the top 20—and even outside of the top 80 overall. Kelley would eventually get back on track and end the day in ninth overall, which further extended his points lead and locked in the championship. It’s not often the battle for the championship simply comes down to whoever finishes the race, and it’s not often that deep ruts of standing water play such a factor in the outcome of the race.

Regardless, Ben Kelley is the 2021 GNCC National Champion and just the second rider (behind Kailub Russell) to claim both the XC2 and XC1 class championship in GNCC Racing. What seems to be even more impressive is that Kelley never contested the GNCC full-time until 2016. In just five years Kelley has gone from an XC2 rider struggling to crack the top five to GNCC National Champion! Time will tell what kind of lasting legacy Kelley could leave, but if 2021 is any indication of what is to come in 2022, Kelley has his work cut out for himself defending the title. Not only is Steward Baylor as motivated as ever, but veterans such as Duvall and Strang are also looking for another shot. Craig Delong will be a newcomer to XC1 in 2022 and looking to run up front, in addition to series regulars such as Jordan Ashburn, Grant Baylor, Trevor Bollinger, and others who have podiums and race wins to their credit.