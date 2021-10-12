The professional ranks of AMA Supercross and Motocross are not the only ones that have seen quite the silly season in 2021. A quick glance down to the amateur ranks shows that the musical chairs are still moving as riders get ready for Mini O’s in just over a month. On Monday, the latest bombshell fell after long-time KTM Orange Brigade rider Haiden Deegan announced he has moved to Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing. With other big names like Chance Hymas and Preston Boespflug landing in new places, we wanted to see what you, the fans, think will be the biggest impact move as these three riders prepare for their final days as amateurs before graduating to the pro ranks.

Kellen Brauer gives you the breakdown for each situation and Jason Weigandt also weighs in with his take.

Haiden Deegan - Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing

It was the news that seemed inevitable, but we needed to wait for things to fall into place. With the Deegan family ties to Monster and Haiden already in THOR gear, Star Yamaha Racing seemed like the perfect fit. But Deegan has been with KTM since he was on 50s and his father Brian Deegan is certainly shrewed enough on the business side to entertain all offers from all teams. It might look inevitable because Star has become the hot spot for 250 talent, and Haiden was already with Monster and Thor, but it was certainly worth a talk to see if the KTM relationship could continue. In the end, Star won.

Aside from Deegan’s talent, he brings with him an almost never before seen level of influence and exposure that lots of suitors would have no doubt found to be lucrative. But ultimately, the puzzle piece fell together, and Deegan is now with Yamaha for the end of his amateur career and into the pro ranks. He joins fellow amateur riders Nick Romano and Matthew LeBlanc who are both headed towards professional careers with Star Racing as well.

The move does leave KTM without Deegan and now the question will revolve around Daxton Bennick. Bennick got on a 250 earlier than Deegan despite racing each other most of their lives as Bennick hit a huge growth spurt. Max Vohland is currently holding down the fort for Red Bull KTM in the 250 professional ranks though. We will see if Bennick gets set as KTM's star of the future.

But for Deegan, the train is really rolling now. There will be a lot of anticipation around Deegan’s final days in the amateur ranks and how he transitions to the pros. It remains to be seen how the charisma of Deegan will gel with the Star Yamaha Racing program which has been known of late for toughness and diligence. If it all works though, Star may have just poached another diamond for their future.

Weigandt's Take: It's funny, on the outside everyone thinks teams want Dangerboy Deegan because of his YouTube following. That's still not how this industry works. Race teams want race wins and titles. The are not marketing machines, they are results machines. Yes they have sponsors but at the end of the day team's get patted on the back when they win, and if they lose no one cares if a rider put out a cool Vlog or IG post. You might think that's short sighted or maybe you think it's old-school cool. But it's the way it is.

As proof, Brian Deegan told me in some way Haiden's popular YouTube channel was actually an obstacle for teams. They don't want secrets getting out. I also think some teams immediately think a popular rider cares more about image than results. If you win, everything is fine, but if you don't, they know where to point the blame.

Bottom line is that this is a results play for both sides. In the words of Star's Team Owner, Bobby Regan, "We just wanna win, boy." Deegan is fast. That's it. On the Deegan side, we all know the Star YZ250F is the bike to be on if you want to win. That's it. Winners want to win. YouTube views are just a bonus.