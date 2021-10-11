Results Archive
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Rene Hofer
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 17
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Oct 24
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Haiden Deegan Joins Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing

October 11, 2021 10:00am | by:
Watch: Haiden Deegan Joins Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing

The following is a press release from Yamaha.

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing is pleased to announce a multi-year deal with one of the sport’s top up-and-coming riders – Haiden Deegan. The Californian has multiple amateur titles and is a great addition to the team’s amateur motocross program.

At the young age of 15, Deegan is already one of the most popular riders in the sport with his on-track success and engaging personality. The son of motocross icon Brian Deegan, racing is in his blood and he shares his father’s work ethic and passion for the sport. He has won championships at every level that he has raced, including winning four in a single day. In addition to his impressive number of titles, at 10 years old, Deegan became the youngest rider in the world to land a backflip on a motorcycle.

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 Team Manager

“We’re really happy to have a rider of Haiden’s caliber join our team. He has a great presence on and off the track and is a proven championship contender. We look forward to the upcoming season and look to bring home some more number-one plates!”

Haiden Deegan – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 

“I’m excited to ride with champions and learn from them at Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing. I feel good on the bike and have a lot of work to do, and I am looking forward to it!”

  • Yamaha
  • Yamaha
  • Yamaha
  • Yamaha
  • Yamaha
  • Yamaha

Watch the latest Deegan vlog below:

Last week, Haiden thanked KTM for the support for over eight years. Check it out below.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
December 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now