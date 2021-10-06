Chance Hymas Signs Four-Year Extension with Fly Racing
It was recently announced amateur racer Chance Hymas signed a deal with the Honda HRC racing team. Hymas competed with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Team Green Kawasaki squad for five years, most recently picking up moto wins at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch before finishing second overall in both the 250 Pro Sport (7-2-1) and the Open Pro Sport (2-2-2). Now, the 16-year-old Idaho native will compete on a Honda HRC CRF250R in 2022 as an amateur, racing the big amateur national events, Loretta Lynn's, Supercross Futures, and select rounds of the WORCS and NGPC off-road series. Then, Hymas will move to the pro scene full-time in 2023 and 2024. Hymas said the following in a press release:
“I’m very excited to be joining Team Honda, and to be a part of such a legit program. It’s an honor to be an in-house amateur rider with American Honda, and it’s going to be an absolute blast! I’m looking forward to the future, and I’m going to make the best of this opportunity!”
Related: Read how Chance Hymas got started racing motorcycles
Now, the long-time Fly Racing athlete has signed a new, four-year extension with the gear company. Fly Racing posted the following on social media, announcing the new contract that will continue the relationship with the up-and-coming athlete:
Fly Racing and Western Power Sports are excited to announce the continued support of new HRC Honda factory rider Chance Hymas. Entering into a new 4 year agreement, Hymas will continue his long term relationship with Fly Racing.
Max Steffens, WPS Marketing Manager, on the opportunity: “Fly Racing and the Hymas family have been a part of the Fly Racing Family for many years. We are proud and privileged to have Chance represent Fly Racing. Chance is both an amazing athlete and person and we couldn’t be more excited to watch him take his next steps.”
Watch for chance aboard his HRC Honda at future amateur race events in his Fly Racing racewear and game-changing Formula helmet!