Chance Hymas Signs Four-Year Extension with Fly Racing

It was recently announced amateur racer Chance Hymas signed a deal with the Honda HRC racing team. Hymas competed with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Team Green Kawasaki squad for five years, most recently picking up moto wins at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch before finishing second overall in both the 250 Pro Sport (7-2-1) and the Open Pro Sport (2-2-2). Now, the 16-year-old Idaho native will compete on a Honda HRC CRF250R in 2022 as an amateur, racing the big amateur national events, Loretta Lynn's, Supercross Futures, and select rounds of the WORCS and NGPC off-road series. Then, Hymas will move to the pro scene full-time in 2023 and 2024. Hymas said the following in a press release:

“I’m very excited to be joining Team Honda, and to be a part of such a legit program. It’s an honor to be an in-house amateur rider with American Honda, and it’s going to be an absolute blast! I’m looking forward to the future, and I’m going to make the best of this opportunity!”

Now, the long-time Fly Racing athlete has signed a new, four-year extension with the gear company. Fly Racing posted the following on social media, announcing the new contract that will continue the relationship with the up-and-coming athlete: