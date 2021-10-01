The news is officially out that Eli Tomac will join Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing for 2022, and Jason Weigandt called Eli in Colorado at 9 a.m. Mountain Time to get some thoughts from him on the deal. Eli makes it clear that he didn't make the switch as a change of scenery, or to make more money. This is a performance decision, and now he knows it's up to him to prove it's the right one. Have a listen to hear his side of the story.

