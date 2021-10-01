Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Kay De Wolf
GNCC
Burr Oak
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Motocross of Nations
Nations Results
  1. Italy
  2. Netherlands
  3. United Kingdom
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Oct 3
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Sat Oct 9
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun Oct 10
Exhaust Podcast: Eli's Switch

October 1, 2021 3:00pm
by:

The news is officially out that Eli Tomac will join Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing for 2022, and Jason Weigandt called Eli in Colorado at 9 a.m. Mountain Time to get some thoughts from him on the deal. Eli makes it clear that he didn't make the switch as a change of scenery, or to make more money. This is a performance decision, and now he knows it's up to him to prove it's the right one. Have a listen to hear his side of the story.

Read this interview text.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by YoshimuraCardo Systems, and OnX Maps.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

