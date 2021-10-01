Eli Tomac Joins the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing Team

Here is the official PR from Yamaha Racing:

Tomac Joins the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing Team

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing is pleased to announce the addition of Eli Tomac to the team for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season. The multi-time champion completes a powerhouse line-up, joining the newly crowned 2021 Pro Motocross Champion Dylan Ferrandis. After campaigning for a Supercross title in the 250 class, Christian Craig will join the duo for the outdoor season aboard the Yamaha YZ450F.

Tomac brings with him a wealth of experience and is a proven championship contender. In addition to his three consecutive Pro Motocross 450MX titles from 2017-2019, he added the coveted 450SX Championship to his resume in 2020. The Coloradan has amassed an impressive number of victories and is the winningest rider currently active in both premier class championships.

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 Team is fresh off of a great debut in the premier class. After a solid start in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship with all three riders earning their first 450SX podium and finishing comfortably inside the top-10 in the standings, the team had a stellar Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season. In addition to Ferrandis securing the title a weekend early, Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. earned Manufacturer of the Year honors, and the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing Team was named Team of the Year. The series also awarded Jeremy Coker Team Manager of the Year and the 450 Mechanic of the Year went to Ferrandis’ mechanic, Alex Campbell.