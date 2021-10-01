The long countdown to October 1 is here, and Eli Tomac can finally talk about what everyone knew was coming: he will race for Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing for 2022. Yamaha arranged an interview with Eli for us this morning, just as the press release hit with the official announcement.

Here’s what Eli had to say.

Racer X: Eli, first thing to know is, is it just a relief to be able to tell you side of the story finally? You’ve had to carefully dance this dance all summer without saying too much. So, is it a relief to get to this monkey off your back and talk about it?

Eli Tomac: Yes, but at the same though, my time with Kawasaki ended on a good note. I mean yeah, we can chat about it, but I’m not going to get into any crazy detail about why I’m going to Yamaha, and why I made that switch.

Okay, you’re just moving on.

Yup.

Well, Kawasaki announced early in May that you weren’t getting back together, and then the first few motos of the motocross season weren’t going well. I think that led people to wonder if there was a problem there. But then you got back to winning at the end of the year, they gave you a gift at the end of your last race to celebrate your wins and titles, and then they really praised you on social media this week. So, it seemed like it ended well.

Yes, it did. On a professional level it did end well. Like I said, it’s basically on a business level, if you want to move on, you just have to make that decision on your own and move on and try to do what’s best for yourself. As a racer, our careers are very short. I felt like making the move could even accelerate my career to another level. Some people might think that’s a little bit crazy at this point in time, but I didn’t feel like I was ready to just settle for anything. It basically came down to not settling, and wanting a little bit more.