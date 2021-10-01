Racerhead #40

#1s (DC)

I didn't really get to weigh in much last week on the assignment of the 2022 AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross numbers, but it's always something I look forward to for sure moto geek-factor trivia. One thing I realized analyzing them is that in 2022 we will see, for the first time ever in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship (if everyone stays healthy), #1 used in competition for the first time ever by a Yamaha YZ450F as well as a Honda CRF250R. Think about it.

Remember, we're not talking supercross, just outdoor motocross.

Two Honda CRF250R riders have won the AMA National Championship: Trey Canard in 2010 and Eli Tomac in 2013, both riding for the GEICO Honda team. But in the subsequent years Canard and Tomac immediately moved up to the 450 Class and could not use #1, but rather their permanent numbers, so Canard wore #41 in '11 and Tomac wore #3 in '14. That won't happen in 2022, as Lawrence is in the 250 Class again and the AMA rules now say #1 has to wear #1 in a title defense.

As for the 450 Class, Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing's Dylan Ferrandis is only the second YZ450F rider to win the AMA Pro Motocross title. The first was Grant Langston in 2007, but then GL developed a problem with his eyesight that turned out to be cancer. He did not race outdoors in 2008 (though he did start SX and finished fourth in the opener wearing #8). Langston may be the rider in AMA SX/MX and FIM history with the most titles and the least times wearing #1, as he always moved up a class or across the pond or even switched regions in 250 SX before wearing his #1s.

And if you're thinking, Hey, wait a minute, what about Doug Henry back in 1999 when he rode a few races to defend his '98 250 National Championship aboard a thumper? As Jason Weigandt reminded me, they didn't actually have YZ450Fs back then—Henry was racing a YZ400F.

And finally, there's this: Only once in this whole millennium has #1 been on a Honda outdoors in AMA Pro Motocross. It happened at Glen Helen in 2004, at the last round of the series, in Ricky Carmichael's last race on red. RC always wore #4 with Honda, despite being defending champion in both SX/MX in 2002, as well as 2003, and then outdoors in 2004. But he kept his trademark #4 until the very last time on red, the Glen Helen '04 finale. RC put #1 on the bike as a farewell to the team and the brand, as much a thumb in the eye for not re-signing him as an exclamation mark on a perfect 24-0 summer, his second with Team Honda (but first on a 450).

One last little, strange morsel of numerical nonsense, unless you're a geek like me: In 2017, Ken Roczen was the defending AMA 450 National Motocross Champion, having won in his swan song with the RCH Racing Suzuki team in '16. K-Roc switched to Team Honda and went back to his #94, though when outdoors started he would have worn #1, according to that AMA rule change. What happened instead, unfortunately, was that he crashed badly at Anaheim 2 and broke his arm in several places. He would not line up that summer, which meant he would not wear that #1 he earned the year before with Suzuki.

So as it still stands, the only time in AMA Pro Motocross history that a Honda four-stroke in either class ever wore #1 was Ricky Carmichael at Glen Helen '04. Jett Lawrence will change that in '22, at least for the 250 Class!

Flash Trivia (DC)

While we're on the subject of numbers, here's a trivia question for you: What do #64, #91, and #150 all have in common?

Racers 4 Waverly (DC)

A few updates on the situation down in Waverly, Tennessee, where the rebuilding continues after the deadly floods of late August that wrecked the community where Loretta Lynn's Ranch is located. Racers 4 Waverly has been raising funds through various raffles, auctions, and donations from many in the motorcycle industry, as many of us think of Hurricane Mills practically as a summer home. GNCC Racing's Jared and Kayla Bolton drove down this week to help work on some projects at the ranch and in the community, joining a big group from the Yamaha Motor Corporation who drove up from their new Georgia HQ to help out this weekend. They sent back these photos of what the track actually looks like; while structures like the starting gate, staging area, billboard, and the Yamaha signaling area were all wiped out, the Ten Commandments made it, as did all of the upper structures like the announcer's tower and grandstands. MX Sports will rebuild all of that, no problem. The funds raised by Racers 4 Waverly all go directly to the community via the United Way.