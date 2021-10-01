With new contract announcements and team rosters coming left and right today, we grabbed our editors at large Kris Keefer (of Keefer Inc. Testing), Jason Thomas (former, long-time pro racer now at Fly Racing), and Steve Matthes (former factory mechanic, now PulpMX/Racer X media member). Today, the trio hits on Eli Tomac to Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing and Jason Anderson to Monster Energy Kawasaki. Here are their takes on each announcement.

Kris Keefer: Honestly, I heard about this at the start of the outdoor series, and I was really taken back. I assume Tomac maybe has one or two more years and then he's out, right? To finish off his career with Blu Cru really says something about how much he liked the YZ450F or that he was simply just done with Kawasaki. Maybe a little of both? I do know that Ricki Gilmour (KYB Suspension Tech) is a huge part of why Eli would even consider going to Star Racing. Ricki has had a relationship with the Tomacs for a while and Eli seems to trust him with his thoughts as well as direction of suspension thinking. Now as far as how Tomac will do, I do feel like he will still be the same Tomac in SX with his blazing speed, bad starts and late race charges, but I do think he will get back his #1 plate in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in ‘22. That’s right! With the way Star has upped its game on the Yamaha outdoors and being that Tomac is heading toward the final season or seasons of his career, I assume he wants to do the Peyton Manning and leave the sport on top! I think he gets the Pro Motocross title in ‘22 and sets off into the hills of Cortez, Colorado.

Jason Thomas: The Tomac switch to Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing came as a complete shock to me. I actually believed this would be Tomac's last season. He has accomplished most of, if not all of the goals racers would ever set out in pursuit of. He has been the face of Monster Energy Kawasaki for the last half decade and they have brought each other four championships along the way—three Pro Motocross (2017, 2018, and 2019) and the 2020 450SX title. To completely switch proverbial gears at this late point in his career was just not something I even considered.