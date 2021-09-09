Is that something your regularly do where you go back and study old film like that?

Yeah, I like to watch The Great Outdoors. Obviously, everyone loves those. And even like Bar to Bar, I think you can always learn more. On a race day, I wouldn’t say it’s something normal, but it’s kind of a distraction I would say. You know, you come back from a not-so-great moto, and you’re not pumped so it’s a little bit of a distraction and you can kind of see like, “Hey, my bikes not working that great, RC’s bike wasn’t working that great, so there’s no reason why I can’t be a little mentally stronger and push through it.” You know, just try to pick up speed in the little spots. It’s all about tenths of a second, especially at this level.

Speaking of pushing through it, what is 25 minutes like at race pace?

It’s pretty heavy, honestly. I think you can practice, you can build your endurance, but racing is a lot different. You take a breath while you’re in a battle and all the sudden you’re back to where you were just at, and probably haven’t taken a breath still. So, you’re holding it in the whole time, and I think that’s something I just have to work on is just staying a little bit looser and not being so worried about the outcome of not doing good. But overall, it’s pretty difficult. A lot of people that race would understand, but it’s definitely a pretty heavy task. But I had a great experience today. I’m glad they’re starting to do things like this. It definitely shows, not necessarily who’s strong or weak because we’re all super-fast, but it shows who’s been putting in the work and shows what you need to work on. The 10 lap races are gnarly but once you’ve got to race for 25 plus two, it’s a bigger task. It definitely shows your flaws and what you’re doing good at, so I like it.

What’s your biggest takeaway from this whole experience with the coaching and training and all these different things they have you do?

I’d say that if you’re not having a good day, maybe just take your mind off of it. Take a breath, don’t worry about it so much, because at the end of the day, no one knows how you’re going to do. If you’re having a bad day, you’re having a bad day and sometimes that’s hard to flip around. I’d definitely say, when you’re having a bad day, focus on the little things. I went out there in the second moto and my corners weren’t really that great, so I pretty much just treated it like a practice. I just rode my laps and if I got passed, I got passed. If I was passing, then I was passing. I wasn’t too worried about results. The trainers, they’ve all been around forever. I like that aspect too. They can kind of point out what you’re doing wrong or what you’re doing good. Overall, it’s a great experience. I really dig this setup.