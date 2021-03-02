Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Orlando 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 6
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 13
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington 1
Sat Mar 13
Articles
Full Schedule

Hunter Yoder Joins Phoenix Honda Racing Team

March 2, 2021 5:10pm | by:
Hunter Yoder Joins Phoenix Honda Racing Team

Once the GEICO Honda team closed its doors following the conclusion of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the entire team (riders, mechanics, and more) were all left without a spot for 2021. This included amateur rider Hunter Yoder as well. While many of the pro riders, mechanics, and team members found landing spots for 2021, Yoder's future was uncertain. 

In November, Yoder posted a thank you note on Instagram thanking the entire GEICO/ Factory Connection Honda team for their support over the last few years.

But now, the long-time GEICO Honda amateur rider has found a new (still red) home: the Phoenix Honda Racing team. The team announced the signing of the California native on Instagram.

"2021 just keeps getting better! We would like to welcome amateur standout @hunteryoder58 to Phoenix Honda! Hunter has been a long time Honda rider and we are excited to keep it that way! Hunter will make his debut on the Phoenix Honda at Daytona for RCSX!"

Yoder, who did not compete at the 2020 Monster Energy  AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch due to COVID-19 concerns, earned one of his two Loretta Lynn’s titles with the Factory Connection Honda team (the 2019 450 B Limited title). Yoder will make his debut with the team during the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) next week.

Yoder took to his own Instagram to announce the news as well.

"Super stoked to finally announce that I will be riding for @phxracinghonda for the 2021 season! I would like to thank everyone that helped me get this deal done and especially David Eller for giving me this opportunity. I would also like to thank all my sponsors that helped me out through my whole amateur career. Without them I wouldn’t be where I am today. Can’t wait to go racing! See you guys at Daytona!"

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
April 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now