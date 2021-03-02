Once the GEICO Honda team closed its doors following the conclusion of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the entire team (riders, mechanics, and more) were all left without a spot for 2021. This included amateur rider Hunter Yoder as well. While many of the pro riders, mechanics, and team members found landing spots for 2021, Yoder's future was uncertain.

In November, Yoder posted a thank you note on Instagram thanking the entire GEICO/ Factory Connection Honda team for their support over the last few years.