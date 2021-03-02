Hunter Yoder Joins Phoenix Honda Racing Team
Once the GEICO Honda team closed its doors following the conclusion of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the entire team (riders, mechanics, and more) were all left without a spot for 2021. This included amateur rider Hunter Yoder as well. While many of the pro riders, mechanics, and team members found landing spots for 2021, Yoder's future was uncertain.
In November, Yoder posted a thank you note on Instagram thanking the entire GEICO/ Factory Connection Honda team for their support over the last few years.
But now, the long-time GEICO Honda amateur rider has found a new (still red) home: the Phoenix Honda Racing team. The team announced the signing of the California native on Instagram.
"2021 just keeps getting better! We would like to welcome amateur standout @hunteryoder58 to Phoenix Honda! Hunter has been a long time Honda rider and we are excited to keep it that way! Hunter will make his debut on the Phoenix Honda at Daytona for RCSX!"
Yoder, who did not compete at the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch due to COVID-19 concerns, earned one of his two Loretta Lynn’s titles with the Factory Connection Honda team (the 2019 450 B Limited title). Yoder will make his debut with the team during the Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) next week.
Yoder took to his own Instagram to announce the news as well.
"Super stoked to finally announce that I will be riding for @phxracinghonda for the 2021 season! I would like to thank everyone that helped me get this deal done and especially David Eller for giving me this opportunity. I would also like to thank all my sponsors that helped me out through my whole amateur career. Without them I wouldn’t be where I am today. Can’t wait to go racing! See you guys at Daytona!"