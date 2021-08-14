Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York, for the seventh round of the 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in after each session, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

qualifying Report

450 Qualifying Session 1

450 Class Group B

During the first 450 Class group B qualifying session, it was German Nique Thury topping the boards with a 2:33.934. Jeremy Smith, making his return to racing after suffering a broken collarbone at the second round, dropped a 2:33.460 to take over the top spot. Smith’s time would hang on to top the first session of the day.