Jason Weigandt hosts the post-race press conference from round two of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship—another surprising day of action, especially in the 450 Class. Old favorites are struggling while newcomers to the class are surging. Plus, the only former champion of the division who's still winning, Ken Roczen, told everyone he didn't expect to win at the start of the season! Meanwhile, the 250 Class has been shaken by an injury to Jeremy Martin. Is it already a J-Coop/Lawrence brothers show, or are there more riders ready to break through? Jason Weigandt offers some thoughts, and then the press conference rolls, starring Roczen, Cianciarulo, Barcia, Cooper, Jett and Hunter Lawrence, and Jo Shimoda.

