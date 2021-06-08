Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Craig Delong
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 13
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 19
Exhaust Podcast: Riders Talk Thunder Valley

June 8, 2021 5:00pm
Jason Weigandt hosts the post-race press conference from round two of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship—another surprising day of action, especially in the 450 Class. Old favorites are struggling while newcomers to the class are surging. Plus, the only former champion of the division who's still winning, Ken Roczen, told everyone he didn't expect to win at the start of the season! Meanwhile, the 250 Class has been shaken by an injury to Jeremy Martin. Is it already a J-Coop/Lawrence brothers show, or are there more riders ready to break through? Jason Weigandt offers some thoughts, and then the press conference rolls, starring Roczen, Cianciarulo, Barcia, Cooper, Jett and Hunter Lawrence, and Jo Shimoda.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by YoshimuraCardo Systems, and Just Live CBD.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

Listen to the podcast in the player below.

