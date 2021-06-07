Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Craig Delong
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 13
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 19
Articles
Watch: Thunder Valley Post Race Press Conference

Video courtesy of American Motocross.

Ken Roczen, Adam CianciaruloJustin Barcia, Justin Cooper, Jett Lawrence, and Hunter Lawrence take questions from the media in the post-race press conference for the Toyota Thunder Valley National. Dylan Ferrandis (second place in the 450 class) was unavailable due to his flight schedule.

Press conferences are posted weekly via American Motocross, the host channel for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

