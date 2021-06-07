Watch: Thunder Valley Post Race Press Conference

Video courtesy of American Motocross.

Ken Roczen, Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Barcia, Justin Cooper, Jett Lawrence, and Hunter Lawrence take questions from the media in the post-race press conference for the Toyota Thunder Valley National. Dylan Ferrandis (second place in the 450 class) was unavailable due to his flight schedule.

Press conferences are posted weekly via American Motocross, the host channel for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.