Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits of Thunder Valley in Colorado, round two of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. It was a big day with some early, but still dramatic, championship swings. Weigandt talks about that while hitting up some of the characters in the pits.

Brought to you by RaceTech.com. Gold Valves will make your suspension plusher with better bottoming resistance and more traction. Plus Race Tech engine services are the choice of many privateers. Go to RaceTech.com for more.