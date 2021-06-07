Below a press release from Honda HRC MXGP.

Team HRC’s Mitch Evans will unfortunately have to sit-out the opening round of the 2021 MXGP season after complications with his wrist injury have meant that the Australian isn’t fully recovered enough to race at the world championship level in Orlyonok, Russia, next weekend.

It is a big shame for Evans, who has shown that when he fully fit, he can battle with the top riders in the class, posting numerous top five finishes in what was his rookie MXGP campaign in 2020. Now though, his focus is to try and get 100 percent healthy so that he can get back to that level and challenge for the podium spots when he returns to racing action.

Mitch Evans