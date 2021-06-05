Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 13
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 19
Articles
Full Schedule

Alex Martin Out for Thunder Valley National with Broken Arm

June 5, 2021 2:30pm | by:
Alex Martin Out for Thunder Valley National with Broken Arm

The hits just keep on coming for Alex Martin. The Manluk/Rock River Yamaha/Merge Racing rider took a hard crash in the second 250 qualifier today at the Thunder Valley National. He was taken to the hospital, and early reports indicate a broken arm. He's out for today, and while it's impossible to estimate how much time he'll miss without detailed information, he's likely to miss a significant chunk of time.

Martin suffered an injury at the opening round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Region title then suffered a wrist injury that knocked him out of the championship fully. He finished 19-16 for 18th overall at the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener last week.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
July 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now