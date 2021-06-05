Alex Martin Out for Thunder Valley National with Broken Arm
June 5, 2021 2:30pm | by: Aaron Hansel
The hits just keep on coming for Alex Martin. The Manluk/Rock River Yamaha/Merge Racing rider took a hard crash in the second 250 qualifier today at the Thunder Valley National. He was taken to the hospital, and early reports indicate a broken arm. He's out for today, and while it's impossible to estimate how much time he'll miss without detailed information, he's likely to miss a significant chunk of time.
Martin suffered an injury at the opening round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Region title then suffered a wrist injury that knocked him out of the championship fully. He finished 19-16 for 18th overall at the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener last week.