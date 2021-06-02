Pro Motocross Debut(s)

In the very first moto of the year, AMA Motocross rookie Max Vohland pulled the holeshot and led the first eight laps in his Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship debut. Unfortunately, a bike issue would arise, and he would only complete ten laps before his bike expired but he was able to rebound for seventh in the second moto, giving him 38-7 finishes officially for 13th place. Will he continue to lead laps as the summer progresses? Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker also made his AMA Motocross debut. The Pennsylvania native finished 11-23 for 16th overall.

Hard Charger

In his third AMA Motocross start, Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Nate Thrasher came from dead last in the second moto to get 17th. He finished 16th in the first moto for 17th overall.

450 Class

In the 450 class, it was Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo who got out front in a hurry and started to run away with the lead. However, on the fifth lap AC would go down and lose his shifter then suffer from arm pump for the remainder of the day. When Cianciarulo went down, Cooper Webb inherited the lead, but Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis wasted no time as he made a pass for the lead and then led the final ten laps of the race to win his first ever 450 Class moto. As Ferrandis brought his YZ450F around for the final lap of the race, little did he know Chase Sexton was on the gas. Sexton overcame the gap between the two and came into the final section before the checkered flag side-by-side with Ferrandis, who just barely held on for the race win. At the checkered flag only 0.099 seconds separated race winner Ferrandis and Sexton in second place. An eventual third in the second moto would give Ferrandis the overall win in his debut Pro Motocross 450 event. As our MXGP specialist Kellen Brauer pointed out: Ferrandis was the first rider to win their 450 class debut since four-time FIM Motocross World Champion Jeffrey Herlings won the 2017 Ironman National with 1-1 moto finishes in his one and only AMA Motocross race in the U.S.