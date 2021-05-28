The Final Frontier

If Cooper Webb never raced again his career would still be considered a huge success. He’s got a pair of 250SX titles, two 450SX Championships, and a 250 National Championship. He’s far from done, however, and the one thing he doesn’t have is a 450 National Championship. A back injury kept him from making a run at it last year, but he’s back for 2021. Will an older, more experienced Webb come out swinging at the opener in his quest to add yet another major title to his already impressive collection? –Aaron Hansel

Opening Act

Justin Barcia’s prowess at season-opening supercross races is ridiculous. He’s won the last three 450SX openers in a row! What he hasn’t ever done, however, is win the first race of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross, and that includes his days on a 250. He is capable of winning, however, and he got along pretty well with his Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GasGas during supercross. "We’re really excited to go racing with Justin Barcia in the 450 class, he was incredible for the brand and the team in supercross, getting a 450SX Main Event win and we would like to get some outdoor wins as well," says his Team Manager Tyler Keefe. "MX fits his style a bit more being on the gas, wide open and having some fun." Will his season-opening strength show up at Pala this Saturday? –Hansel

Whacko Zacho’s Backo

Zach Osborne will return to racing this Saturday after missing the second half of supercross with a back injury, that’s a fact. But will he be 100 percent? There are plenty of rumors swirling regarding his condition, and whether or not he’ll be in the same form that delivered him a championship in 2020. But remember, it’s not as though he lucked into either of his 250 or 450 National Championships—both were hard earned. The dude has grit, and if you don’t know that by now, he’ll probably remind you this weekend. –Hansel