Results Archive
GNCC
John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Sat May 29
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Gillman
Sun May 30
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 5
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 5
Articles
Full Schedule
The List: Videos to Watch Before Pro Motocross Starts

The List Videos to Watch Before Pro Motocross Starts

May 28, 2021 2:30pm
by:

Here at Racer X, we’ve been pumping out new content and loads of videos to get you all ready for the upcoming 2021 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. In order to make sure you haven’t missed any of them, we thought it best to put them all in one spot to check out before the gates drop this Saturday at Fox Raceway. Ranging from raw footage of riders testing motocross here in California to our usual preview shows with Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, and Jason Thomas, we’ve got plenty for you to check out.

2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Show: Episode 1 (450 Class)

Jason Weigandt hosts Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas as the trio discuss their predictions for the 450 class in the upcoming Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Hear plenty of Matthes and JT banter, enough so that Weege needs to break out the gavel to break it up.

2021 Racer X Pro Motocross Preview Show: Episode 2 (250 Class)

Weigandt again hosts Matthes and JT as they discuss what storylines to focus on in the 250 class this summer in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Matthes rides the Troll Train into the top five, maybe? And JT theorizes the hurdles some of the title favorites will have to jump through to claim the 2021 title.

First Look: 2021 Pro Motocross Opener Ride Day

Tom Journet was on hand on Tuesday prior to the Fox Raceway 1 National to catch just about every factory rider putting in laps on press day. With the track layout set for this weekend, riders got plenty of time to dial in settings and work on different things while we captured all the action from on the ground.

Recommended Reading

Cooper Webb, Aaron Plessinger, Jeremy Martin, & More Testing Motocross at Fox Raceway at Pala

Spencer Owens has been busy in the four weeks since Monster Energy AMA Supercross ended and he caught a large contingent of riders out at Fox Raceway back on May 11 dialing in their settings for Pro Motocross.

Marvin Musquin, Dean Wilson, Max Vohland, & More Testing Motocross at Glen Helen Raceway

Owens then headed out to Glen Helen a week later and again caught several top riders and teams testing for the season.

Chase Sexton, Dylan Ferrandis, Max Anstie, & More Testing Motocross at State Fair MX

On Monday earlier this week, several riders were buttoning up some last-minute test sessions at State Fair MX Park in Southern California before press day at Fox Raceway on Tuesday. Owens was on hand to catch all of the action.

Ryan Dungey On The Transition From Supercross To Motocross

Jason Weigandt sat down with Ryan Dungey two weeks ago to pick the three-time 450 class Pro Motocross champion’s brain about transitioning from supercross to motocross and the challenges that come from it as Cooper Webb comes off his second Monster Energy AMA Supercross title.

Exhaust Podcast: Webb's Takeover & the Future for Tomac and Roczen

Are we at the dawn of a new era in the sport as Cooper Webb has taken two of the last three Monster Energy Supercross championships? Our Jason Weigandt discussed what this championship means for Cooper Webb and where that leaves Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen moving into Pro Motocross.

