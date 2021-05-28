Jeremy Martin, the 5’ 5”, 135-pound two-time Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 250 Champion (2014 and 2015) will be back to racing tomorrow out at Pala Raceway here in Southern California after his entire 2021 supercross season was destroyed after being landed upon 15 seconds into the Orlando 2 250SX West Supercross main event. Jeremy Martin is straight-up ready to roll and ready to make a run at what he hopes to be his third AMA 250MX Championship. And he can absolutely make it happen, too. A 17-time 250cc National winner, the diminutive, fierce fighting racer from Minnesota attacks the track and attacks the competition like no other and as we all know, is absolutely capable of winning every single 250cc moto he lines up for. In excellent racing shape, confident and in good spirits, Martin, who was a fighting runner-up to eventual champion Dylan Ferrandis in the 2020 250MX title battle, can’t wait to drop the clutch tomorrow afternoon and race like a man possessed into the first corner of the ’21 250MX campaign and we spoke with him. Check it out.

Racer X: Okay Jeremy, it’s Friday morning in Southern California and you’re out at Fox Raceway awaiting tomorrow’s opening round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. How are you doing and what are you up to today?

Jeremy Martin: Well, I’m really excited about the opportunity to race tomorrow out here at Pala. You know for me, I haven’t done anything this year. I won a heat race at Orlando, and that was great, but what we cared about was the main event and I made it 15 seconds into the main event at Orlando and it was game over. For me, I’m really excited to be able to line up at Pala tomorrow. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to just because of the injuries that I sustained back in supercross, but I worked real hard and here I am and we have a fighting chance to be competitive and to win tomorrow.

Yes, the dislocated shoulder you suffered at Orlando really came at a bad time for you. I read up on all of it in the media and it was pretty clear to see that you were equal parts frustrated and disappointed with what played out at the very first race of the series. I mean you had put in all the work and were really ready to roll in 2021.

Yeah, it’s definitely frustrating. And like you said, I had put in the work and was ready. When I broke my back in 2018 at Muddy Creek I was out for a year and a half. At the same time, at least I got to race half of the year, right? I got my feet wet and got to be in that competitive environment and I won some races and then it was gone. You know I was there and I could taste it and it was just stripped away and I got nothing. [laughs]