This year’s 450 class title chase in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship has everyone excited because so many riders are coming in ready, fit, and confident. For certain #deepfield is an annual trend, but this season seems to pack exceptionally high hopes for many. Just look at a pair of French riders and their criss-crossing storylines to figure out why 2021 has become a center point of careers, stories, angles, and expectations.

First, you have veteran Marvin Musquin, who had finished 2-2-3 in points from 2017-2019, but dropped to fourth in the rankings last year. He came into the series fresh off major knee surgery and actually surprised himself by finding his old spot at the front almost immediately. The season turned into a tough slog, though, with two big crashes, one down Mount Martin at Millville and a brutal practice crash at WW Ranch Motocross Park hurting his title chances. Regardless, he was back at the races in search of his old form, and now after a full go-around in supercross, he feels much more prepared for this year’s motocross campaign.

“Well for me it was awesome [to be able to race in 2020], after my big injury and having the big surgery on my knee, I knew it would be good to be back for the first outdoors,” he said. “That was my goal. I knew it would be tough but I did it and I was somehow ready for the outdoors. I kind of surprised myself, I was right away able to battle for podiums and wins. I didn’t get an overall win but I did get a moto win at one of my favorite tracks, at Ironman. Yeah, it was great. After that, I was able to race the whole season of supercross so I have good momentum going into the outdoors. The start of a new season is always exciting.”