Before we get into this too far, just a note on how gnarly the 450 class is right now. That’s really the big takeaway for me from Pala, I kept looking at the 450 guys and thought about how many race wins and titles there were in the top ten in the 450 class. Look, having Dylan Ferrandis and Aaron Plessinger on the podium and dudes like Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, and Marvin Musquin, who are amazing racers, just inside the top ten is a real mind screw.

Let’s get into the results, shall we?

250 Class Overall Results

1st | #18 Jett Lawrence | Australia | Honda CRF250R

That first moto by THE JETT was amazing. He was ripping out there after blowing the start and had a second-moto a charge that led him right by both title contenders for the win, which has to feel pretty good, right? Okay, again it’s the opener so I’m not gonna run around and proclaim THE JETT as THE GUY right now but uhhh, that was seriously very impressive.

2nd | #6 Jeremy Martin | Millville, MN | Yamaha YZ250F

J-Mart’s battling a couple of injuries but he’s already in peak J-Mart form out there. He’s talking about how he’s riding for a job this summer, Jett is a great rider, he’s doing what he can, etc, etc. Nothing says Jeremy Martin is ready like an “us against the world” interview and Jeremy’s already in perfect mid-season form at round one! Martin rode well, and remember, he got hurt in his very first race this year so this was his first time with a complete gate drop in a long time.

By the way, with the first moto win, J-Mart creeps up in the all-time 125/250 class national moto win list and he’s got a shot to be third all-time by the end of the year. Check out the top ten thanks to my buddy Clinton Fowler and his stats.

All-Time 125/250 Class Pro Motocross Moto Wins

Note: As of June 2, 2021

3rd | #32 Justin Cooper | Cold Spring Harbor, NY | Yamaha YZ250F

Cooper’s first moto was nothing great, I’m sure he wasn’t stoked. Second moto he led for a while before getting passed by both guys he figures to be battling a title for so that’s not awesome. But to me, he still rode well. He didn’t look 100 percent comfortable out there to me and I’m sure he’ll be better as the tracks move east.

4th | #42 Michael Mosiman | Sebastopol, CA | GasGas MC 250F

Funny to see Mosiman kind of have the exact same day as his teammate in the 450 Class, Justin Barcia, did. He got fourth overall like Bam Bam, he charged up both motos like Bam, it was an impressive day for him like Bam, and nobody will probably remember much about their great rides, like Bam’s day also. Good start for Mosiman!