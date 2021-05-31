Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen sat out the entire 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in order to recover. Coming into the 2021 season following a hard-fought second place in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Roczen said he had no expectations entering the summer. Well, he ended up finished sixth in the first moto and then held off a charging Aaron Plessinger for the race win in the second moto, earning the 39th 450 Class moto win of his career. His 6-1 moto finishes earned him second overall on the day.

Roczen’s teammate Chase Sexton said coming in he believed he could be better in his sophomore 450 Class season than in his rookie season. Sexton almost pulled off a last-minute win in the first moto—finishing second to an unaware Dylan Ferrandis by just 0.099 seconds—and then charged to a tenth place finish in the second moto after going down early in the race and having to claw his way back from basically dead last after a first-turn crash.

Ken Roczen | 6-1 for 2nd overall in 450 Class

Racer X: Ken, Tuesday you said yourself you weren’t sure really how it was going to go. You weren’t feeling necessarily overly confident or comfortable in motocross because it’s been a while. You haven’t ridden a lot. The speed was there, the speed of old. The Kenny that we have come to know for all these years was there. You were second-fastest in practice, or in top three in practice. The speed was there. You obviously got the start. The second moto was vintage Kenny where you got the start and you just hammered down in that first lap and made some quick passes, try to put out a gap and sprint, and you come away with the moto win. Were you surprised with yourself today overall? How are you feeling now that you have two motos under your belt and you’re back in the mix of things?

Ken Roczen: Yeah, totally. I think everybody probably struggled a little bit in practice. It was just really, really deep and wet. We were only really using like three feet of the track, so it was a little tough. I as well just started off a little shaky, but we got it back together for the second practice and I put myself in a good position for the first moto and gate pick. I had a pretty decent start in the first one, but I tangled a little bit with a couple of riders in the front and then was in a good position in the beginning to kind of make some moves. That’s what I did. Just riding on a track like that, I wasn’t really too comfortable. Haven’t raced motocross in a while either, so I just rode a little tight and wasn’t really going anywhere either. But at the same time, very late in the race I could put a move on Adam [Cianciarulo] in the last corner and started going forward just a little bit. I tried to recoup for the second moto and grabbed a really good start with Aaron [Plessinger] together. Like he said, we just kind of laid it down. I feel like I had really good lines throughout the entire track. The track is really gnarly. You have these ruts that are super soft but a lot of the track that we ride is hard-pack underneath it and it gets some really sketchy ruts and square-edge bumps at the bottom of some of the jumps. So, I was really just riding as hard as I could for as long as I could. Tried to keep the focus and not make any mistakes. There were a couple of sketchy moments. Right by the finish line, there was a rider down. I saw some yellow flags out but I didn’t see anybody, so I just kind of jumped this little double and sure enough when I land, the bike was literally right in front of me, right in the middle. I wasn’t even to the edge of it where you can miss it easily. Almost tangled right there, but I got it back together and just kept charging all the way. I tried to look for lines and ride really wide-eyed and was able to win that moto. The two-lap board came out, which I was kind of surprised. Maybe it’s just because I was super focused. It came out and I'm like, okay, here we go. We’ve got two laps to go, and we brought it home. It feels good because like you guys said, coming into this round I wasn’t the old me yet. I could feel it in practice, but at the same time I didn’t let this discourage me. I knew coming in we had some things to work on. We’re in a good position now. I want to learn from this weekend and keep it rolling.