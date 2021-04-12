The 14th round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Tuesday, April 13, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT. NBC Sports Network will carry delayed coverage of the night show beginning at 10 p.m. EDT/7p.m. PDT.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TV | Online Schedule
- Supercross
Atlanta 2 (West)Tuesday, April 13
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2021 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|131
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|127
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|118
|4
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|108
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|107
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|296
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|274
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|260
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|227
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|200
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|166
|2
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|158
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|138
|4
|
Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|128
|5
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|103
2021 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows
Episode 1 | Tomac, Webb, Roczen
Episode 2 | 450 Contenders
Episode 3 | Next Generation
Episode 4 | The Team Players
Episode 5 | The 250SX Class
Other Links
General
Atlanta 2 Supercross
Atlanta 2 Supercross Race Center
Atlanta 2 250SX West Entry List
Other Info
Atlanta Motor Speedway
1500 Tara Pl
Hampton, GA 30228
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT
Tickets
Get tickets to the Atlanta 2 Supercross.
track map
animated track map
Race Day Schedule
Atlanta 2 Supercross Race Day Schedule
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Hampton, Georgia.