A long sweeping 180 leads riders into a whoops section (remember these are the same obstacles in the opposite direction as Saturday) and immediately into a 180 left. These whoops were incredibly tough on Saturday so watch for any fundamental change in approach.

Exiting the 180, the toughest rhythm section of the track awaits. This section has a minimum of 12 obstacles so it’s impossible to say exactly how everyone will decide to attack it but I do like a particular option. Riders can triple out of the corner, landing on a tabletop. They can then hop off and hit the next small double. A step-on step-off is up next and then a triple into the next corner. The main reason I like this option is that riders are able to stay lower and skip off tabletops which is usually the fastest option. They are also able to avoid launching off the taller jumps in lieu of landing on their downside. That also keeps riders low and fast, the goal in every situation.

A step-on step-off is up next, right out of a 90-degree left. If possible, jumping over the tabletop might be ideal, allowing riders to double cleanly out of the section instead of being forced to single. Another 90 is next, this time to the right, leading into a fast long rhythm section. Riders will use the inside line and double over a tall single jump, setting them up to triple their way through the next 9 jumps. These three triples are of varying degrees of difficulty with the first one being most challenging.

The end of this section marks the far end of the speedway and a 180 right sends riders back towards the infield. This next section was built much differently than what the track map offered for Round 13 so I will anticipate what I saw on the track versus what I saw on the track map. There were several rolling whoops built in and out of the next few “S” turns, slowing riders and forcing them to either blitz or attempt to find a rhythm. This weaving design wasn’t ideal for passing as the inside became the outside and vice versa, disallowing riders to really position themselves for a move.

Another standard triple is up next and leads directly into the finish line jump. These jumps were very tricky in Saturday’s mud but shouldn’t present much of a challenge on Tuesday. A bend to the right leads into an off-cambered, elevated left hand corner. Watch for a clear inside and outside line to develop as riders choose between a slow, calculated creep around the inside or a faster outside that allows riders to double out of the corner.

Speeds ramp up on the exit of the off-camber and carry into the sand section. These sand whoops weren’t much of a storyline on Saturday so watch for any change with the directional flip.

The final rhythm section of the track is comprised of eight similarly built jumps. There are typically a few ways to approach a section like this. The most likely will be either 3-3-2, 3-2-3, or 2-3-3. The choice is usually made by the makeup of the corner before and how much opportunity for speed to be achieved accordingly. The fastest choice is almost always the 3-3-2 so watch for that to be the goal.

A fast single sends riders flying across the start straight diagonally and into lap two.