Round 14 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Tuesday night in Atlanta, Georgia. Check out this report for an update on who’s injured.
450SX
Max Anstie – BANGED UP | IN
Comment: Anstie went down after Vince Friese got into the back of him during the main at Atlanta 1. He DNF’d, but checked out okay medically. He’s beat up, but plans on being ready for Tuesday.
Justin Bogle – SHOULDER | TBD
Comment: Bogle made a return to racing at Atlanta 1 but never made it out of qualifying. We were told Bogle’s status is, at this point, “day-by-day.”
Justin Brayton – HAND | OUT
Comment: Brayton is out for the season with a broken right hand and broken left wrist after going over the bars at Arlington 2.
Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Cianciarulo broke his collarbone at Orlando 2. He hasn’t raced since and is out for the remainder of supercross.
Vince Friese – RIBS | OUT
Comment: Friese sustained some broken ribs when he got into the back of Anstie and crashed at Atlanta 1. He’s out for the remainder of the Atlanta rounds.
Grant Harlan – HEAD, ELBOW, WRIST, CHEST, LUNG | OUT
Comment: Harlan had a bad crash at Daytona and sustained a small brain bleed, broken left elbow, broken wrist, and rib and lung injuries. He’s out for season.
Brandon Hartranft – unknown | out
Comment: The Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team has announced Hartranft will miss Tuesday's race, although his injury has yet to be specified.
Shane McElrath – BACK | OUT
Comment: McElrath will miss the rest of the season with a strained back.
Zach Osborne – BACK | OUT
Comment: Osborne is out for the remainder of the supercross season due to a back injury sustained prior to Orlando 2.
Austin Politelli – HEAD, SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Politelli sustained a concussion and AC separation in Daytona. He’s out for Atlanta.
Carter Stephenson | OUT
Comment: Stephenson broke his wrist, fractured his sternum and sustained two broken ribs at Indy 3. He’s out for the season.
250SX WEST REGION
Dakota Alix – BACK | OUT
Comment: Alix is out for Atlanta due to a back injury.
Bryton Carroll – RIBS, STERNUM, FOOT | OUT
Comment: A broken sternum, foot, and a pair of ribs will keep Carroll out of action for the remainder of the season.
Martin Castelo – HAND | OUT
Comment: Castelo is out for the rest of supercross after sustaining a hand injury that required surgery.
Joey Crown – HEAD | OUT
Comment: Crown crashed during the week leading up to Atlanta. He’s out for Tuesday.
Mitchell Falk – LEG | OUT
Comment: Falk is out for the season with a broken femur.
Bryson Gardner – BACK, PELVIS | OUT
Comment: A compression fracture in Gardner’s lower back and an inferior pubic fracture in his pelvis will prevent Gardner from racing supercross in 2021.
Mason Gonzales – LEG, ANKLE | OUT
Comment: A broken tibia/fibula and talus will keep Gonzales out of action for the season.
Chase Marquier – ARM, HEAD | OUT
Comment: Marquier crashed during practice at Atlanta 1 and sustained a broken arm and concussion. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.
Alex Martin – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Martin is dealing with a fractured carpal bone. He’s out for the rest of supercross.
Jeremy Martin – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: Martin dislocated his left shoulder at Orlando 2. A-Mart is also out for the remainder of supercross.
Jordon Smith – SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: A dislocated shoulder suffered in Arlington will keep Smith out of action for the rest of supercross.
Justin Thompson – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Thompson tore his ACL and meniscus and will miss the entire season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
250SX EAST REGION
The 250SX East Region will resume in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 24.
TJ Albright – KNEE
Comment: Albright is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in Indianapolis.
Austin Forkner – COLLARBONE
Comment: Forkner broke his collarbone in Houston but is back on the bike. However, he is out for the remainder of supercross as he shifts his focus to the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
RJ Hampshire – WRISTS, HAND
Comment: Hampshire sustained a dislocated right wrist, a fractured metacarpal in his left hand, and chipped a bone (ulna) in his forearm during practice in Houston. He is out for the remainder of supercross as he hopes to be fully prepared for the Pro Motocross opener May 29.
Max Miller – BACK
Comment: Miller crashed in the main at Indy 2 and sustained an injury to his back.
Michael Mosiman – HAND
Comment: Mosiman broke a metacarpal bone in his hand during qualifying at Indy 3. The injury will not require surgery. Mosiman should be back when 250SX East Region racing resumes.
Jess Pettis – KNEE
Comment: Pettis is out for the season following a knee injury sustained at Houston 1.
Max Vohland – HIP
Comment: Vohland crashed in the whoops during qualifying at Indy 1 and sustained a dislocated hip. The rookie is back on the bike but will not race any of the remaining supercross rounds. He’ll be back for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Dylan Woodcock – BACK
Comment: Woodcock is out after injuring his back at Houston 3. At the hospital he learned he’d broken his back and was experiencing numbness in his legs. He’s out for the season.