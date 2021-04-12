Justin Bogle – SHOULDER | TBD

Comment: Bogle made a return to racing at Atlanta 1 but never made it out of qualifying. We were told Bogle’s status is, at this point, “day-by-day.”

Justin Brayton – HAND | OUT

Comment: Brayton is out for the season with a broken right hand and broken left wrist after going over the bars at Arlington 2.

Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo broke his collarbone at Orlando 2. He hasn’t raced since and is out for the remainder of supercross.

Vince Friese – RIBS | OUT

Comment: Friese sustained some broken ribs when he got into the back of Anstie and crashed at Atlanta 1. He’s out for the remainder of the Atlanta rounds.

Grant Harlan – HEAD, ELBOW, WRIST, CHEST, LUNG | OUT

Comment: Harlan had a bad crash at Daytona and sustained a small brain bleed, broken left elbow, broken wrist, and rib and lung injuries. He’s out for season.

Brandon Hartranft – unknown | out

Comment: The Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team has announced Hartranft will miss Tuesday's race, although his injury has yet to be specified.