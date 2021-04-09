Results Archive
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
How to Watch: Atlanta 1

How to Watch Atlanta 1

April 9, 2021 10:30am

The 13th round (of 17) of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, April 10, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT on Peacock Premium. Both Peacock Premium and NBC will carry live coverage of the night show beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2021 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States108
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States106
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia102
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States93
5Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States93
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States275
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany260
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States234
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States214
5Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States183
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2021

Rider Hometown Points
1Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States166
2Christian Craig Hemet, CA United States158
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan138
4Jett Lawrence
Landsborough Australia128
5Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN United States103
Full Standings

Atlanta Motor Speedway
1500 Tara Pl
Hampton, GA 30228

Practice & Qualifying — 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT

track map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2021 Atlanta 1 Supercross layout.
The 2021 Atlanta 1 Supercross layout. Feld Entertainment

animated track map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Atlanta 1 Supercross Race Day Schedule

Saturday, April 10, 2021

The 2021 Atlanta 1 Supercross race day schedule.
The 2021 Atlanta 1 Supercross race day schedule.

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Hampton, Georgia.

