Phil,

I think it’s awesome how you keep it real and tell everyone what you really think. A lot of people are afraid to be negative because they don’t want to piss anyone off. I think it’s funny! When it comes to riding, though, do you actually still love it? I don’t know if we fans can picture you really being “Ryan Dungey super pumped” on anything or just smiling all the time like Andrew Short. But do you actually love riding and racing? Has it become a job for you and now it’s just working for the paycheck?

Mike,

I appreciate it, Mike. I truly love riding my dirt bike. Not going to lie though. I sometimes enjoy just spending the time at a local track with my buddies, talking shit and cracking a few CL’s after a day’s riding. Maybe those days seem more fun and enjoyable because we hardly get to do them. You can just ride with your friends, lap after lap, with no lap times and no structure. Memories are made on those days. But on the other end of the spectrum, I love motos, and I love the summer grind. I enjoy the structure, and the complete body fatigue after a few 30-minute motos. It’s a total balance. But the older I get, the more I appreciate the hard day’s grinding and stroking out in the sun. Yes, it is “work”, and the business side can make you hate it at times. But I haven’t reached the point where I don’t want to work to be competitive.