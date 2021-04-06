This weekend’s 13th round of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. This is the first time supercross will race at the speedway as rounds 13, 14, and 15 will take place at the venue starting this weekend. But you’ll want to set the DVR earlier than usual, as the Atlanta 1 Supercross will be a day race on Saturday. Also note that the race airs on NBC not NBCSN.

Track viewing will begin at 6:15 a.m. ET with the first free practice set for 7:30 a.m. ET. The first qualifying session of the morning will take place at 9:10 a.m. ET with opening ceremonies at 2:30 p.m. ET. The first heat will kick off at 3:04 p.m. EST. The 250SX main event will take place at 4:49 p.m. ET and the 450SX main event will take place at 5:27 p.m. ET.

Qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock Premium. Live coverage will start at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock Premium. Below is the full broadcast schedule.