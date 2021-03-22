Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Supercross
Arlington 1
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX West Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Supercross
Arlington 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Kyle Peters
Supercross
Arlington 3
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 27
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Arlington 3

March 22, 2021 11:30am
JT, Weege, and I try to capture everything about from the Arlington 3 Supercross from the great track to Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen’s races to Justin Cooper taking back the 250SX West Region points lead. There’s also some AFT talk, NETS, and tortillas.

Listen to the Arlington 3 review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

