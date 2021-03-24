“I should have just gone to the middle line, there was kind of a rut and there were some that were really low, so you could kind of bounce through there,” said Roczen, who instead went high in the berm and used an outside exit to get the best possible drive into the whoops. “I stuck to the left side where they were a lot bigger. It worked out okay sometimes but I feel like in the middle you carry more momentum and carry the angle back across the start straight.”

Of course it’s easy to pick apart these two line choices now, but watching what the TV cameras pick up is much different than a rider on the track trying to see what the riders behind him are doing.

“Sometimes you can catch on to that, but sometimes when you’re leading, and I think Cooper said this in the race before, sometimes when you’re leading you can try things and it will actually come back to bite you,” said Roczen. “Those guys behind you can kind of follow you and pick their battles, but if you’re in front you have to go off of instinct. That’s where I have to learn and I simply didn’t catch on to that line fast enough, and I think that’s where I lost my time.”