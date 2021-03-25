Justin Cooper has taken (a slight bit of) control in Monster Energy Supercross’ 250SX West division thanks to his second win of the season, which he scored on Saturday. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki teammates Cameron McAdoo and Seth Hammaker took second and third, respectively, and chatted with the media after the race.

McAdoo is second in points, just two behind Cooper. He incurred a three-point penalty at the previous round of the series after he crashed in the whoops and then skipped a part of the racetrack before he rejoined the action.

You’re very close in points so the Arlington 2 penalty could loom large in this. Could you explain what happened there from your perspective?

Cameron McAdoo: In a racing incident, when you’re in that moment, to try to go down to that next corner at the end of the whoops, there were people standing there, and I’ve already had an incident this year with medics. That’s not what I want to do. Obviously, I probably could have cut less of the track, and I technically rejoined the track in front of those other two guys, even though I did check up in the next corner once I was on the track. When I rejoined the track, I was in front of those guys, so it didn’t matter what I did even after that, even if I did let those guys by. I thought I was doing the right thing by doing that. I wasn’t trying to pin it across the track, but yeah, I could have maybe gone slower. Yeah, it was tough to take that three-point loss, on top of being frustrated with myself for making the mistake that led to the crash in the first place. They explained their position and why they docked me, and you just have to take it on the chin and focus on the next race, which was tonight. It was an unfortunate thing, and we’ll learn from it.

I know you guys are mostly focused on the main events, but Justin Cooper has been fastest qualifier in every session this year. You’ve said you’re working on your qualifying this year, and you almost had the spot today. Seems like you want one of those?

Yeah! It would be good to get one. In the past I’ve really struggled in qualifying but this year I’ve thrown some good laps down. I think I speak for everyone when I say we’re all trying to chip away at that. It’s funny, I was telling my team today that I thought I had it this time! But sure enough he threw it in there in the last lap. We’re close and like you said it really only counts in the main event, but he’s riding really well. It’s a big confidence booster going into the night if you can be fastest qualifier, I can imagine. We’re doing our best to get up there—I’m not going to let him get them all!